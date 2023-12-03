The Comments Under Online Recipes Can Actually Be Really Helpful
Recipes from food bloggers and culinary greats are a really great jumping-off point to start your culinary journey, especially if you're not confident in your skills yet to riff off what you have in your pantry. Oftentimes, recipes are accompanied by long-winded intros, but they can filled with context, tips and tricks, and possible ingredient swaps. While all that is super helpful, it can be an even better idea to take a peek at the comments section.
Reading the comments section under online recipes can be sort of a dumpster fire, but they can be really useful sources of knowledge after you sift through the ashes. If you're lucky, you'll see helpful comments from others who have cooked the recipe and want to share their experiences so others don't waste their precious time and ingredients. When you consult the comments section before cooking a recipe, you'll save time from cooking a potential dud and hopefully learn to level up your skills simultaneously.
Make sure the comments are helpful
The most helpful comments are those that offer some sound advice and will help you to read the recipe better. If the commenter found an element of the recipe they weren't satisfied with — perhaps not enough salt or too spicy for their tastes or it took much longer to prepare than advertised — it will alert you of those same issues. This should help you make informed decisions.
Perhaps add a pinch more salt, and maybe add more crushed red pepper. If timing appears to be an issue, allow for the extra time or find another recipe. Comments like these will serve to guide you on your cooking journey. Helpful comments will also be a good source for troubleshooting any problems you may run into. Other home cooks may have run into the same issues and will have provided some good solutions that can set you right.
Avoid the comments from readers and other cooks who have changed fundamental elements of a recipe and then complain that it didn't turn out right, as if it were the author's fault. If you're going to make a vegan or gluten-free banana bread recipe, you're better off searching for it specifically, rather than trying to adapt any random recipe and being disappointed the results don't taste good or look like the photos.
How to tell if the recipe is legit and make sure you're cooking the best thing
While the comments section of a recipe can be extremely helpful, it's nothing without a really great recipe attached. If you have trouble determining if a recipe is bad before you make it, the first thing to consider is the source. It's better to go with a reputable blog or cook versus someone with little to no experience. The food blogosphere is huge and overwhelming, but some voices stand out above the rest, and for good reason. A trustworthy chef will have recipes that are tested, reliable, and well-reviewed.
Something else to remember is that a recipe should be as specific and detailed as possible to ensure there aren't any errant mishaps along the way. This could come down to measurements — try to find recipes that give both weight and volume specifics, especially for baking. Following recipes with this level of detail can teach you to recognize patterns and ratios when you cook, and eventually, you'll be able to adjust on the fly and become a better cook for it.
One thing to remember, though is that recipes are not set rules. Instead, these cooking steps should be seen as educational opportunities. Over time, good recipes will help you to look at your pantry or fridge and cook a good meal with little to no instruction.