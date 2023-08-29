The Genius Recipe Reading Hack That Changes The Baking Game

In this age of celebrity chefs and cooking shows you've probably come across the phrase mise en place, which means to have all your ingredients measured out before you start assembling a recipe. It's a must in commercial kitchens, but even at home it's a good practice to have everything ready ahead of time, especially when you're baking.

Still, the urge to start cracking eggs and mixing ingredients while you're reading a recipe for the first time can be very strong. However, if you start cooking without knowing the rest of the recipe you'll likely find yourself stuck on a step while the mixer is running or the timer is ticking.

Instead of winging it, do what professional bakers do and read the recipe backwards at least once before you start. Reading the recipe from the end to the beginning will quell the urge to start cooking, since you obviously can't start with a baked cake. More realistically, a back-to-front reading will let you know exactly what you need before beginning, including equipment and oven temperatures.