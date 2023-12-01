McDonald's Will Step Up Its Burger Game With Major Quality Initiatives

McDonald's may be the largest and most iconic global restaurant brand for a reason: In addition to a reputation for affordability, it's consistent. Whether you like it or not, McDonald's tastes the same everywhere — and it's for that reason that the company is generally hesitant to mess with things related to its established formulas. It'll do it occasionally, like the time it changed its McNuggets to only feature white meat, but usually, it doesn't like to tinker with its classic formulas. Well, most of the time.

One of those times, though, is upon us now, and it concerns something even more integral to the McDonald's brand than McNuggets. For the first time in decades, The Wall Street Journal reports that McDonald's is making significant changes to how it prepares its signature product: burgers. The modifications are pretty extensive here, but the core conceit is that McDonald's is looking to keep its burgers from tasting dry or stale. According to Chris Young, the senior director of global menu strategy, it's all about quality: "We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn't necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we're at."