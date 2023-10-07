13 Myths About Onions You Probably Thought Were True

The humble onion, which acts as the basis for countless recipes, has actually been grown by humans for upwards of 5,000 years. And in that time, they've not just been used as food, but have also gained a central role in various rituals as well as cultural and religious practices. They have also become a food that's closely associated with superstitions; for example, dreaming of cutting onions has been said to be a sign that your enemies are soon to beat you in battle. Elsewhere, onions have been used in weather prediction, with some people swearing by the belief that thicker onion skins can indicate a colder winter approaching.

But, while these might sound pretty out there and aren't as commonly believed these days, there are some myths about onions that have stood the test of time‌. And, as well as myths that relate to how well onions help us sleep or how effectively they can ward off disease, there are also some less flashy, but no less important myths about how we store, eat, and cook onions. We're here to dispel all of these mistruths.