Why Olive Garden Gift Cards Can Actually Be Redeemed At Longhorn Steakhouse

Maybe that gift card in your wallet was a present from a distant relative, or maybe your boss was giving them out as tokens of employee appreciation; sometimes, you end up with gift cards that just aren't a good fit. Despite being a common gift choice, especially for situations in which the giver and receiver might not know each other very well, a card loaded with store credit can still be a miss. Maybe it's for a clothing store that isn't your style or for a restaurant you just aren't crazy about.

If you've ever received an unwanted Olive Garden gift card, you have options besides visiting the Italian-American restaurant chain and ordering never-ending salad and breadsticks. If you're more of a steak lover than a pasta fiend, good news: Olive Garden gift cards are valid at any LongHorn Steakhouse location.

Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse are owned by the same parent company, Darden Restaurants, so a gift card for one is also valid for the other. If an Outlaw Ribeye is calling your name but an Amazing Alfredo isn't, no problem — you can follow your cravings while still using your gift card.