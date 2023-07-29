Why You Won't Find Al Dente Pasta At Olive Garden

Olive Garden bills itself as somewhere people can get fresh Italian cuisine in the United States. However, while Olive Garden does serve classic Italian dishes like lasagna, alfredo, and ravioli, the chain doesn't necessarily follow all of Italy's traditional cooking methods. One such example is Olive Garden not serving its pasta "al dente," even if you were to request it that way.

If you don't understand this term, "al dente" is defined as cooking pasta to a slightly underdone texture. This means it is cooked just enough so the pasta is not undercooked and hard to chew but still has a bit of bite or toughness. When you bite down, the pasta keeps its shape instead of immediately turning into overcooked mush. Although there's nothing wrong with serving pasta that isn't al dente, it may seem strange that Olive Garden — a place that serves traditional Italian foods — wouldn't follow this extra step in its kitchens.

The reason Olive Garden doesn't serve pasta al dente isn't because it has a grudge against Italian culture or the customer. The customers, and their American palates, are why Olive Garden refuses to cook pasta any other way.