How To Get The Best Flavor Out Of A Purple Sweet Potato

You can roast an orange sweet potato at 350 degrees Fahrenheit in around 45 minutes. If you have a purple sweet potato, though, you'll need double or nearly triple the cooking time — anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours. This is because purple sweet potatoes are sturdier and contain less water than the orange variety; they need a little extra time to develop their creamy, soft, decadent texture and deep flavor. To keep them from drying out during this extended time in the oven and to develop that creaminess, you can ensure they retain their moisture even when roasting by wrapping them in some foil to trap the steam.

There are multiple kinds of purple sweet potatoes, including the Molokai, Shinzami, Murasaki, and Charleston. Two of the most common in the U.S. are the Okinawan and Stokes. Okinawan purple potatoes, also known as Japanese or Hawaiian sweet potatoes, have a subtle, honey-like quality. Meanwhile, Stokes purple potatoes are dense and starchy, with a drier sweetness that evokes a glass of wine. Depending on who you ask, some will tell you that one is drier and the other is creamier, but there is no true consensus on which is which. Purple sweet potatoes can be used in the same capacity as orange sweet potatoes, from savory to sweet recipes.