Ribeye Caps Are The Underrated Cut Of Meat You Need To Start Grilling

Steaks are the joy of any meat-eater. Whether you prefer the fatty juiciness of a ribeye, the tender lean meat of a filet mignon, or the familiar flavor of New England steak tips, if you enjoy beef, maybe no meal is finer than a steak, especially grilled.

There are more cuts of beef than we can name, and you might not be familiar with some of them. If you're a connoisseur, you might be familiar with some of these lesser-known cuts: The hanger steak is also known as the "butcher's steak" because butchers used to keep it for themselves, while the tri-tip provides tremendous value as a great cut for a cheap price. But there's another cut in the same category you should really try out: the ribeye cap. When cooked correctly, this flavorful cut is one of the most tender pieces of meat on the entire cow. It's just down to knowing what to do with it.