Scooping Out Ice Cream With A Warm Spoon Is Actually A Mistake

There may be nothing more tortuous than waiting for ice cream when the craving strikes. Of course, if your frozen dessert is as solid as it should be, it can be an exercise in self-restraint, and while there are shortcuts to getting your scoop stat, one, in particular, is just not a good idea — and that's using a warm spoon to speed up the process.

While the logic might seem reasonable and the process is effective, you may be doing more damage to the eating experience than you realize. By dragging a warm spoon through your cold ice cream, not only are you melting the scoop you do manage to extract for yourself (meaning it will melt faster in your bowl or on your cone), but you're also doing a disservice to the surface of the ice cream you leave behind.

Warming ice cream leads to a phenomenon called "thermal" or "heat shock." Ice crystals, which are microscopic when ice cream first comes out of the freezer (making for that creamy, dreamy consistency), grow as they warm, making them more detectable to the tongue, which feels gritty and icy and generally unpleasant. Returning a pint to the freezer after having slightly melted the surface with a warm spoon means that those larger crystals will be frozen on the surface of what you've left behind, and your next scoop won't be nearly as creamy. In fact, it's actually suggested that you use a cold scoop to more easily get at that ice cream. Simply run your scooper under cold water or allow it to cool off in the freezer for a couple minutes prior to scooping to achieve optimal scooping temperature.