12 Secret Ingredients You Should Always Use In French Toast

French toast will never let you down. This breakfast mainstay has been putting smiles on faces first thing in the morning for almost two thousand years, with an early recipe for French toast (without the name we know it by these days) appearing in an ancient Roman cookbook. Over the years, the breakfast treat then made its way to America in the hands of French immigrants, and its modern name was born.

In its most basic form, French toast is simple: A dish consisting of bread that's been dipped in a combination of eggs and milk, and fried on each side until golden brown. But anyone who's tried French toast will know that's not all there is to it. This dish — which can be made sweet or savory — truly pops when it's made more exciting with the addition of other ingredients.

While a simple French toast might just have some sugar in its batter or a few berries sprinkled on top, true toast aficionados know that there are some secret ingredients that can make the meal sing. We decided that we were sick of keeping them to ourselves — so we put them all together here, for you.