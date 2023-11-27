Does Olive Garden Just Throw Out Its Uneaten Food Every Day?

It's not exactly controversial to say that Americans love food, and one of the biggest restaurant chains in the United States is Olive Garden. It typically ranks number one or number two in yearly gross sales, depending on the source. And why wouldn't it? Americans absolutely love absurd amounts of pasta at an affordable price, which is why the chain's never-ending pasta pass sells out instantly. Maybe its dishes aren't authentic – its breadsticks don't look like anything you'd find in Italy – but Americans don't seem too concerned.

But with all that food comes the question of waste; if Olive Garden has so much food on hand, how much of it winds up in landfills? Does the restaurant just throw tons and tons of food away? It turns out, it doesn't: according to both former employees and the company itself, it's actually pretty good about donating uneaten food — and has been for decades.