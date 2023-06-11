Why Olive Garden Was Accused Of Using Canned 'Mystery' Chicken

When you go to Olive Garden, you usually expect to eat some real food. While the popular chain isn't exactly authentic Italian food, you still expect the meal you get will be prepared using fresh meats, pasta, and vegetables. If you were to find out the food you were eating was "fake" — like your chicken parmesan being prepared with "mystery meat" instead of real chicken or your ravioli being stuffed with unidentifiable gristle — then you'd most likely have more than a few questions for those folks manning the kitchen.

It was one of these accusations of "fake food" that caused some moderate surprise. According to Newsweek, an ex-Olive Garden employee made startling accusations toward her former workplace, insinuating that a majority of the food isn't as freshly prepared as one would think. One of her claims involved Olive Garden allegedly altering the type of chicken used in its dishes, switching from real chicken to something the employee referred to as "canned mystery chicken." The former employee also went on to describe "mystery cheeses," slugs and spiders found everywhere from drink dispensers to salad mix, and even employees eating toppings off salads with their bare fingers.

Needless to say, these were some very disturbing accusations that, if true, would certainly paint Olive Garden in a very unflattering light. Olive Garden, for its part, was quick to reassure customers that these claims were nothing short of ludicrous.