Break Out The Crackers For Craveworthy Bite-Size Tuna Melts

Tuna melts may not have a reputation for being glamorous, but they are among the more popular melts out there alongside patty melts. And tuna with cheese makes for a versatile combo thanks to the mild flavor of tuna, meaning it can be used for much more than a quick sandwich during your lunch break. For example, have you ever tried making tiny tuna melts on crackers for an appetizer or a midday snack? They'll blend right in at the hor d'oeuvres table.

For something simple, just mix a can of tuna with mayonnaise and celery, and then scoop out the results onto a bunch of crackers — Ritz crackers or saltines both work fine and so would anything fancier. Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese over each cracker, maybe some lemon juice for extra flavor and moisture, and then all they need is a few minutes of baking time in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 15 to 20 seconds in the microwave. Once they come out and cool off, they should taste exactly like a bite-sized tuna melt sandwich.