What's The Difference Between A Burger And A Patty Melt?

"What's a burger?" seems like an easy question. A burger is a freshly cooked patty (usually beef) between two buns, often with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and condiments. Of course, you've got many ingredients you can add for creative burger hacks, and there are plenty of vegan or vegetarian options, but burgers are easy to recognize. But asking about a patty melt complicates things because it's so similar. It's not quite the same thing, though.

Similar to a burger, a patty melt is a hot sandwich with ground beef, cheese, and caramelized onions served on sliced bread. Most patty melt aficionados have a stricter definition and will tell you that a proper patty melt uses Swiss cheese and griddled rye bread, but it's still a patty melt if you substitute another bread like sourdough or another cheese like cheddar. However, unlike a cheeseburger, a patty melt has no hamburger buns, which is probably the easiest way to separate the two.