The Reason Aldi Beef Is Usually So Much Cheaper

Grocery prices are no joke. Sure, inflation has been easing in 2023, but that doesn't mean prices are coming back down from the roughly 20% they've risen since 2020. Maybe they're not still going up at astronomical rates but they're not going to return to prior levels. It can be hard out here to afford to feed ourselves.

One of the answers people have come up with is large bulk-purchase chains like Aldi. It's not the only chain out there, but it may be the most popular, with fan clubs numbering in the millions even if there are rules about whether your area qualifies for a store. Meat is among the products people available at affordable prices at Aldi.

Why can meat be so much cheaper at Aldi than at most large grocery stores? The answer involves the supply chain and how Aldi uses locally sourced meat to keep costs down. It turns out that sometimes the most environmentally-friendly option is also the most economically sound.