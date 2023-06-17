Taking A Look At What Former "Top Chef" Winners Are Up To In 2023
We have faith in the Magical Elves — it's the production company that serves up "Top Chef" for Bravo. But, we can't deny that we were saddened to hear that Padma Lakshmi would be departing the series as its host. Although she was not the host of the first iteration of the series, she has been a reliable mainstay for 19 seasons. Arguably, she is also one of the show's best food judges, due to the amount of food she has sampled over the years. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to whoever takes over for Lakshmi. Those are some pretty big shoes to fill.
Lakshmi's departure from the show had us reminiscing about previous seasons of "Top Chef," and wondering what its previous winners are doing these days. Some have had scandals catch up to them, some are staying the course within the tumultuous and risky restaurant business, and a few are pursuing careers in front of the camera. Some are even launching product lines and releasing cookbooks to benefit home chefs. We're happy to catch you up to speed on how several of these past winners have parlayed a "Top Chef" win into ongoing success. If you have not yet watched Season 20 of the series — the most recent season — be advised that there are spoilers ahead.
Gabe Erales: Season 18
Gabe Erales, the victor of Season 18 of "Top Chef" which was filmed in and around Portland, Oregon, was the first Latino winner of Bravo's cooking competition series. The final meal from Erales was especially memorable. It consisted of a scallop and tepache aguachile, pig head cheese, mole-coated short ribs, as well as ice cream with squash.
Shortly after Erales' season of "Top Chef" wrapped filming, he was fired from his job as executive chef at the Austin, Texas restaurant Comedor. The restaurant alleged that Erales violated its sexual harassment policy. He has since issued an apology for his past behavior, according to Today. In the apology, Morales explained that his termination stemmed from issues that resulted from a consensual relationship with a former coworker, with whom the married chef was having an affair.
Following his apology, Morales has announced that he has a few different restaurant projects in the works. These include Bacalar and Tómalo Taqueria, both of which are located in Austin. The businesses are expected to launch in the summer of 2023.
Paul Qui: Season 9
Chef Paul Qui won "Top Chef" Season 9, which was set in Texas and aired from late 2011 to early 2012. But on top of that, Qui has also earned a James Beard award for his talent in the kitchen. He received the honor in 2012.
Following his time in the limelight, in 2016, Qui was arrested on charges of domestic violence. During the incident which led to his arrest, Qui's girlfriend claimed that Qui lunged at her, in order to prevent her from leaving the house. Qui, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time, ended up injuring the woman. The charges were later dropped and Qui visited a drug rehabilitation center.
Despite his public arrest, Qui still has restaurants up and running, including KoKo Ni, an omakase-style eatery in Denver, Colorado, and Soy Pinoy, which has a Filipino-inspired menu in Houston, Texas.
Harold Dieterle: Season 1
It's no small accomplishment to be the first winner of anything, and chef Harold Dieterle will forever be the champion of the initial season of "Top Chef," a particularly notable achievement. The series was in somewhat of a trial phase when it launched in 2006. It didn't quite have all of the kinks worked out. One prime example of this is the fact that host Padma Lakshmi had yet to enter the picture. Despite this, Dieterle is still a winner.
Dieterle has carried the mantle of being the very first "Top Chef" winner and has made strides to capitalize on that victory. He published a cookbook called Harold Dieterle's Kitchen Notebook, which includes recipes that draw upon the chef's love for Thai, German, and Italian cuisines. There's a German-inspired recipe for roasted chicken with spaetzle, as well as an Italian recipe featuring tagliatelle with an assortment of seafood. The book even includes a Thai-style fried chicken recipe.
Kelsey Barnard Clark: Season 16
Season 16 of "Top Chef" was set in Kentucky, and although chef Kelsey Barnard Clark hails from a state a bit lower in latitude (Alabama) — it makes sense that the winner of this particular season would be from the South.
Currently, Clark is operating a successful catering business called KBC. She is also operating a restaurant by the same name that is located in Dothan, Alabama. The eatery features a mouthwatering lunch menu of delectable sandwiches that are stuffed with fried catfish, brisket tips, and pulled pork. Beyond that, there are plenty of burger options that are accentuated with everything you could possibly want between two buns from fig and onion jam, crisp and fatty slices of bacon, and various cheeses such as smoked Gouda and creamy Brie. Advance reservations are recommended and be advised that there is a corkage fee of $25 if you would like to bring in your own alcohol.
Buddha Lo: Season 19 and Season 20
Do not read past this sentence if you're not caught up on Season 20 of "Top Chef." This section contains spoilers. If you haven't yet found out how this season ended, make a point to see it to the finish.
Australian-born Kah-wai "Buddha" Lo pulled off impressive back-to-back victories on this highly competitive cooking series. He won both Season 19 and Season 20 of Top Chef. His first win took place in Houston, Texas, where the season was set. For Season 20, which was titled "World All-Stars," Lo competed in both London and Paris.
We would argue that a perfect mix of ebullient confidence, kind and gentle energy, plenty of creativity in his dishes, and all-around skills within the kitchen environment proved to be the keys to Lo's many consecutive triumphs. Perhaps it only helped his cause — during Season 20 — that he had experience around the London culinary scene. In doing so, he worked for chef Gordon Ramsay, one of the most notoriously critical celebrity chefs from across the pond.
Since his two victories are so recent, there are plenty of paths Lo could take moving forward. We're excited to see what the future holds for this talented chef both here in the United States and abroad.
Mei Lin: Season 12
Chinese-born and Michigan-raised chef Mei Lin took home the "Top Chef" title in Season 12, which was set in Boston, Massachusetts. Since then, this globetrotting chef has seen success with her restaurant Daybird, located in the Arts District of Los Angeles. A previous restaurant endeavor, Nightshade, was launched at an unpredictably inopportune time: early 2020, literally weeks before Covid-19 lockdowns began. But as a resourceful and inventive chef, Mei Lin shuttered Nightshade and pivoted to a fast-casual concept with Daybird, so the business could accommodate take-out orders during cautious pandemic restrictions. It was a smart move that proved to be a hit with L.A. foodies.
Daybird's fried chicken sandwich, which utilizes Szechuan peppers for its heat, is considered one of the best fried chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles. The menu also recently debuted a fried fish sandwich coated in decadent caviar-laced tartar sauce, which looks amazing to us.
Though they sell out quickly, chef Mei Lin also sells a line of chili oils for home cooks called Umamei. These oils will add a punch to any meal. They include flavors like truffles and XO sauce.
Michael Voltaggio: Season 6
Sibling rivalry can be intense enough without pitting yourselves against each other in a televised competition that puts an intense lens on your professional prowess. That's not to mention the prize money and the coveted title of "Top Chef" that are awarded to the winner of this competition. If that wasn't enough, imagine a scenario where both you and your brother end up making it to the final round. Frankly, it's somewhat of a miracle that brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio are still on speaking terms after the latter won Season 6, which was set in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Since then, Michael Voltaggio has opened several restaurants in the Los Angeles area, though unfortunately the high-end restaurant Ink, and its casual sandwich spot Ink.Sack are closed. Additionally, STRFSH — which was co-run by both Voltaggio brothers in Santa Monica, California — is also now closed.
The brothers have since expanded their footprint to the East Coast. There, they operate a steakhouse at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland, as well as Retro. This business has plans to stay open for a limited time at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, so snap up a reservation if you're heading to Sin City anytime soon. We should also mention that Voltaggio is just as impressive at spotting up-and-coming talent as he is with his cooking skills. His sous chef Mei Lin went on to follow in Voltaggio's footsteps and win Season 12 of "Top Chef."
Melissa King: Season 17
Chef Melissa King has not only the honor of being the winner of Season 17 of "Top Chef," — which was titled "All-Stars L.A. — but in addition she was considered a fan favorite. It's not hard to like King after learning that she donated the entirety of her fan-favorite winnings to charitable causes close to her heart: Asian Americans For Equality, Asian Youth Center, The Trevor Project, and National Black Justice Coalition.
When she's not besting the kitchen competition with her signature dish of wontons stuffed with lobster and seasoned with yuzu and scallions, King has cooked for the likes of Oprah Winfrey and former vice president Al Gore. She also designed the menu for the 2022 Met Gala and was Grand Marshal for San Francisco Pride. She also knows her way around fine wine, as a certified sommelier. For a taste of King's food, you can order sauces and spice blends from her website. We are particularly intrigued by her caramel fish sauce.
Brooke Williamson: Season 14
Though she hails from Southern California, chef Brooke Williamson claimed the title of "Top Chef" on the opposite coast in South Carolina, and was also awarded as the winner of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions" in April 2020.
If you're in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County, you can find Williamson's multi-concept businesses known as Playa Provisions. Here, pastries, breakfast, and lunch options are on offer during the day. You can find a more formal dinner service in the evening, as well as weekend brunch meals, when Dockside operates. Playa Provisions also contains Grain, a whiskey bar with an impressive selection, as well as a well-rounded cocktail menu. There's also Small Batch within the same complex. This one consists of an ice cream bar. Here, you can cap off your meal with a chilly sweet dessert, assuming you're not already stuffed.
Stephanie Izard: Season 4
It wasn't enough for chef Stephanie Izard to win Season 4 "Top Chef." She has since opened beloved and respected restaurants. In the windy city of Chicago, Illinois you'll find her curated menu at Girl & The Goat. Additionally, there is a location of Girl & The Goat in the Arts District area of Los Angeles, California.
Beyond opening restaurants, Izard has launched "This Little Goat," an impressive array of food condiments. If you're out of ideas for a gift when you have a hardcore foodie in your life, look no further than this lineup. Izard pushes a variety of crunchy chili crisp oils, which are made in collaboration with fellow "Top Chef" winner Brooke Williamson. Izard also procures hot sauce and dried seasoning blends that will amp up any meal. We've sampled a few from "This Little Goat" and while they're all winners, we need to give high praise to "This Little Goat Went to Yucatan" — it's been an essential drizzling on many taco platters we've had that have been both take-out and homemade. Another favorite is "This Little Goat Went to Belize" which is an easy weeknight spice blend to coat on fish filets, chicken cutlets, and sauteed veggies.
Kristen Kish: Season 10
Chef Kristen Kish earned her "Top Chef" title in Season 10 when she defeated runner-up Brooke Williamson. The season was set in Seattle, Washington. Winning is never easy, but finding a path forward from victory can be just as tough.
If you haven't caught an episode of Fast Foodies, either on TruTV or Food Network, you're missing out. Kish is one of the co-hosts of this show that honors and celebrates the highs and lows of on-the-go meals. Alongside Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland, Kish honors requests from celebrity guests who have a passionate love of a particular fast food menu option. In the first round, there is a full-throated attempt to recreate the item in question. In the second round, the chefs are free to derive inspiration from the flavor profile of the dish and elevate it to haute cuisine levels. If all goes well, the winning chef will accept the "Chompionship Trophy."
Beyond Fast Foodies, Kish has provided on-camera hosting for "End of the World" on National Geographic as well as serving as a co-presenter and delivering color commentary in "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend."
Richard Blais: Season 8
Chef Richard Blais is proof that just because you didn't win the first time around, it doesn't mean you won't win the second time. Don't overlook the fact that Blais started his culinary career by frying up Filet-O-Fish sandwiches at McDonald's. We all have to start somewhere, and humble roots and a misstep or two in the first round of "Top Chef" proved not to be a deterrent. Finishing as a runner-up in Season 4, Blais came back in Season 8 with a clear mission. The fact that he was surrounded by other all-star contestants on "Top Chef" was apparently not much of an intimidating factor, as he ended up walking away with the crown.
Since his second appearance and eventual win on the hit food competition series, Blais has proven he's not only adept in the kitchen but also camera friendly. When he's not sitting in on a cooking show judging panel, you might spot Blais' luxurious pompadour around the San Diego, California culinary scene with his steakhouse restaurant Ember & Rye in the San Diego suburb of Carlsbad. It's also possible to replicate his recipes via his cookbook: "Try This at Home: Recipes from My Head to Your Plate." The bottom line is Blais is keeping busy on all fronts.