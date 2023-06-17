Taking A Look At What Former "Top Chef" Winners Are Up To In 2023

We have faith in the Magical Elves — it's the production company that serves up "Top Chef" for Bravo. But, we can't deny that we were saddened to hear that Padma Lakshmi would be departing the series as its host. Although she was not the host of the first iteration of the series, she has been a reliable mainstay for 19 seasons. Arguably, she is also one of the show's best food judges, due to the amount of food she has sampled over the years. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to whoever takes over for Lakshmi. Those are some pretty big shoes to fill.

Lakshmi's departure from the show had us reminiscing about previous seasons of "Top Chef," and wondering what its previous winners are doing these days. Some have had scandals catch up to them, some are staying the course within the tumultuous and risky restaurant business, and a few are pursuing careers in front of the camera. Some are even launching product lines and releasing cookbooks to benefit home chefs. We're happy to catch you up to speed on how several of these past winners have parlayed a "Top Chef" win into ongoing success. If you have not yet watched Season 20 of the series — the most recent season — be advised that there are spoilers ahead.