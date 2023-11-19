That Time McDonald's Was Sued For Overcharging Its Soda

McDonald's has faced many lawsuits over the years, some of which have even cost the company quite a bit of money. In one case, the fast food restaurant was once sued when a customer accused the chain of double-taxing its soft drinks.

In November 2016, Cook County, Illinois, lawmakers voted to tax sweetened beverages. It went into effect in August 2017. Any customer who purchased sugary beverages, including soda, would be required to pay an additional cent per ounce served. So, for example, a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola would have $0.12 tacked onto the price tag.

In September 2017, Yvvan Wojtecki purchased a meal at McDonald's. After he received his receipt, he noticed that the fast food chain included a 23-cent tax for the beverage in the subtotal. He believed that the entire order, including the beverage tax, was taxed again with the county sales tax. Despite Wojtecki's claim that the restaurant charged him too much, the lawsuit went nowhere.