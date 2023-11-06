The Simple Tip For A Holiday Fruitcake People Will Actually Like

The idea that you could actually make a fruitcake taste good might seem impossible if you aren't a fan of the dessert. With fruitcake's reputation for having a dense texture, overabundance of candied fruits, and sometimes excessive sweetness, the dessert isn't exactly the star of most holiday dessert tables. But contrary to what you might assume, fruitcake can actually taste good. It all comes down to the fruit you use.

Most fruitcakes call for using store-bought candied fruit — the kind that comes in a tub and tends to look more like candy than actual fruit with its shades of bright red and green. Also known as glacé fruit, this fruitcake mix-in is commonly made with cherries, pineapple, and orange and lemon peel that are preserved in sugar syrup for up to a month. This process results in a very sugary, artificial flavor. While it may be the traditional fruitcake ingredient, swapping it for dried fruit instead will give your dessert a more natural, balanced flavor that people will be more likely to enjoy.