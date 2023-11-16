What Is An Italian Cream Cake And What Does It Taste Like?

If you're looking for an easy way to amplify a basic cake flavor, Italian cream cake may just be the recipe to try. The dessert is characterized by a white cake base with coconut, buttermilk, and pecans mixed in. The buttermilk vanilla cake is fairly mildly flavored on its own. The added pecans and coconut, however, give it a buttery, nutty taste, as well as adding a little bit of crunchy texture to every bite.

When you add buttermilk to the cake batter, it introduces extra acidity to your recipe. This alters the texture of the cake, making it lighter and more tender. It also reacts with the batter's baking soda, causing the cake to rise a little higher as it bakes. After it's baked, this light moist cake is topped with cream cheese frosting, and even more pecans and coconut are sprinkled on to decorate the dessert. The cream cheese frosting and the buttermilk in the batter add a little extra tangy flavor to the dessert, providing a nice contrast to all the sweetness.

Though this cake has a lot of components and seems quite fancy and impressive, it's basically a classic white cake recipe with a few extra ingredients. Still, none of the cake's ingredients seem typically Italian in origin, so where did the name originate?