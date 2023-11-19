14 Expert Tips You Need When Cooking Hanger Steak

Hanger steak is a well-kept secret. A cut of steak that deserves way more attention, this tender piece of meat is located just under the ribs of the cow and is part of its diaphragm. Unlike other cuts of steak, which tend to be flat and wide, the hanger steak is a long, V-shaped cut, and its unusual shape and low yield per animal make it a less popular choice. It's also known as the butcher's steak due to the alleged practice of butchers keeping the cut for themselves to take home at the end of a long day, which makes sense because, when cooked correctly, the hanger steak becomes tender, delicate, and full of beefy, rich flavor.

However, the hanger steak is less common because it can be easy to get it wrong when cooking it. When prepared incorrectly, it can become overly greasy and unpleasant to eat, whereas seasoning it poorly or cooking it for too long can sap it of flavor. That's why we had to bring in the experts. For this article, we tried to collect the best tips possible from a range of professional sources, including beef manufacturers, farms, and meat specialists, to make sure that you get the most out of your cut.