An Egg Carton Makes An Ideal Tray For Deviled Eggs In A Pinch

Ferrying deviled eggs in plastic egg cartons is easy — the hard part is arranging the eggs inside so that your perfectly centered yolks don't get scrambled in the process. Egg cartons are designed to hold an egg vertically in each slot, meaning gravity is very likely to make a mess of your deviled eggs while they're in transit.

The most effective way to avoid this issue is to give your deviled eggs an unconventional spin and cut off their tops instead of halving them. This way, the egg will sit securely in the boiled egg cradle and remain more or less stable while being transported in a plastic carton, barring any bumps or accidents. This does, however, mean that you're altering the eggs' appearance, sacrificing the classic lengthwise cut for transportability. Also worth considering is that this results in a much more egg white-heavy ratio in each bite — depending on your recipe, your personal tastes, and the audience you're serving, this may not be an ideal choice.

Your other two options are to either transport the egg yolks separate from the boiled egg halves in the carton and assemble them on-site, or to just carefully balance the deviled eggs at a slanted angle in the carton and hope for the best.