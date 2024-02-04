12 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Breakfast Foods

You've heard the old adage — breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But making sure you get a healthy, balanced breakfast is frankly more of a challenge than it should be in this day and age. Grocery store shelves are filled with unhealthy options that will get your body off to a poor start. Thankfully, we're looking out for all our readers and have assembled a list of unhealthy store-bought breakfast foods for you to avoid.

There are a handful of ways to approach this topic given just how many unhealthy foods you can find in the pantry and freezer aisles alone. The methodology we chose is based on avoiding foods that will spike your blood sugar early in the day. Dietician Julie Upton warns Eat This, Not That that one of the biggest culprits for rapid blood sugar level rises is low-quality processed carbs. So, for this avoid list, we are looking for items with high carb counts and a large amount of added sugar.

We have picked items from different categories of breakfast food that stood out to us as the least healthy. If specific ingredients are included (or lacking) that might impact your health, we factored that into whether or not to highlight the unhealthy store-bought breakfast food.