Salad Dressing Is The Secret Ingredient For Upgrading Canned Soup

When it comes to convenience foods, it doesn't get much simpler (or cheaper) than a can of soup. When you don't feel like cooking something from scratch, want a nutritious meal in a jiff, or you're sick on the couch, there's always soup. Just pop the top off, heat it up, and you've got a quick lunch or dinner. The trouble with soup in a can, though, is that it's almost always pretty forgettable. You don't have to live with ho-hum soup, however, because there's a super easy way to jazz it up: Add a few tablespoons of salad dressing.

It might sound kind of weird, but adding salad dressing to soup actually makes a lot of culinary sense. Canned soup tastes boring because it loses a lot of zest when it's cooked for the canning process, but with a little acid and some aromatics, you can brighten up the flavor. You don't need to scour the spice cabinet either, because remember, you're not trying to cook anything complicated. Salad dressing already has herbs, vinegar, fat, and other ingredients like cheese that will make your soup taste great, and all you have to do is just dump some in and stir.