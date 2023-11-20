Potato Peels Make For A Great Breadcrumb Replacement In A Pinch

While spud scraps might normally be scooped into the trash bin, it doesn't have to become food waste, especially if you've discovered you're out of breadcrumbs while in the middle of a recipe. After a whirl in the blender, those potato peels can be a simple swap for breadcrumbs. That's in part because potato skins are edible, though it is best to carefully scrub the skin to ensure that there is no dirt or other unwanted ingredients lingering on the surface. In addition, ensure excess moisture is removed before repurposing the potato peels, as the additional liquid can create an imbalance in a recipe.

To use potato peels as a breadcrumb replacement, add the scraps to a blender and pulse until the mixture reaches the consistency of oats. Keep a close eye on the process, as over-blending can create a mushy mess. Just like mashed potatoes that have been overworked, that gummy, gelatinous mess holds no appeal.

Done right, this potato peel replacement can be used in meatballs, fish cakes, or other recipes that use breadcrumbs. However, add this replacement in increments and pay attention to the results, as this ingredient may not necessarily be a one-to-one stand-in for breadcrumbs in all recipes.