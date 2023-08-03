Don't Toss Those Potato Peels, Turn Them Into The Perfect Thickener

While some may like a little extra texture in their mashed potatoes, others prefer to completely remove the skins before mashing up the spuds, making for a creamier side dish. If you're pro-peeling, you're likely leftover with quite a few scraps once the prep is done. Fortunately, there's an easy way to reuse those potato peels without letting any go to waste in the garbage (and never the garbage disposal).

Once your potatoes are peeled and boiling on the stovetop, it's time to dehydrate the leftover pile of peels and turn them into potato powder, which can be useful in a few different recipes. Drying out the potato peels will leave them crispy and crunchy, and it will be easy to grind them down into a powder afterward.

If you have a dehydrator, that's the easiest way to suck the moisture out of the potato peels. The peels should be sliced up and placed in the bottom of the dehydrator, then left to dry out for around twelve hours (or longer if you find they're not completely dried out when it's time to remove them) at about 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Though it may seem like a super long time, the starch in potatoes retains moisture, so the potatoes will need some extra effort to remove it.