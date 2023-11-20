Are Moonshine Pickles Actually Made With Booze?

The cocktail section of any specialty store is going to be stocked with plenty of ingredients both alcoholic and not, and the difference isn't always immediately clear. If moonshine pickles aren't already a cultural facet you're accustomed to, you might wonder if the name is just incidental, or if we really are talking about booze-soaked veggies.

In this case, the answer is a very loud yes. Moonshine pickles are exactly as their name implies — pickles soaked in a jar of moonshine. Not only are moonshine pickles indeed made with moonshine, but the alcohol isn't cooked out or otherwise neutralized, so these pickles pack a punch. There are a handful of brands that commercially produce moonshine pickles, and these tend to hover between 20-30% alcohol by volume. (For reference, most straight spirits are about 40% ABV.) So, yeah, this is one treat you won't want to share with the kids.

If dill pickles that get you drunk sound like a tempting proposition, you can typically find a jar in stores or online for somewhere from $20 to $30; or, if you're really struck by the rustic spirit of the moonshine, you can make your own. Use them to dress up a bloody mary, or snack on them as-is. Just maybe have a chaser on hand, too.