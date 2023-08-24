Pickle Wraps Are A Super Easy Party Appetizer Your Guests Will Love

You're probably wondering what you need to make pickle wraps by now. Not much at all, in fact. Dill pickles, cream cheese, and deli meat are all it takes to make the basic version of this super easy party appetizer. But make no mistake; there is nothing basic or boring about them. Not only will your guests truly love them, but they might also become one of your favorite easy snacks to make on weekdays.

While just about any deli meat will do, favorites include roast beef, pastrami, and ham. Better Homes and Gardens also recommends dried beef as an excellent choice for pickle wraps. Let the cream cheese sit out long enough to soften, then use a butter knife to spread a generous dollop across the length of deli meat stacked two to four slices deep (be sure to pat the deli meat dry with a paper towel first). Next, add the pickle and roll it up into a cylinder. How many pickles you use is purely a matter of taste. A whole one will do, but some may prefer to use just a spear to keep the flavors more balanced. You can cut these fun little roll-ups into bite-sized pieces or serve them whole. While they usually stick together well enough on their own, toothpicks also work well for holding them together — and for serving purposes. Voilà, you've got pickle wraps!