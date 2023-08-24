Pickle Wraps Are A Super Easy Party Appetizer Your Guests Will Love
Are you looking for fun and easy party hors d'oeuvres that are savory, creamy, and crunchy all in one? If so, then look no further than the bite-sized pickle wrap! According to author Darcy Maulsby, this tasty appetizer is a Midwestern favorite whose roots may have been inspired long ago in Germany. The combination of distinctly differing flavors and textures guarantees your guests will beg for more long after they've gobbled up the batch you've set out. Bonus: They're poppable!
Not only are pickle wraps super scrumptious, they're so easy to make that you might even be able to entrust much of the job to any little ones begging to help with party preparations. The best part: There is zero cooking involved, with only a small prep area and minimal utensils needed — so cleanup is also a breeze. All in all, the pickle wrap is a win by every measure.
How to make pickle wraps
You're probably wondering what you need to make pickle wraps by now. Not much at all, in fact. Dill pickles, cream cheese, and deli meat are all it takes to make the basic version of this super easy party appetizer. But make no mistake; there is nothing basic or boring about them. Not only will your guests truly love them, but they might also become one of your favorite easy snacks to make on weekdays.
While just about any deli meat will do, favorites include roast beef, pastrami, and ham. Better Homes and Gardens also recommends dried beef as an excellent choice for pickle wraps. Let the cream cheese sit out long enough to soften, then use a butter knife to spread a generous dollop across the length of deli meat stacked two to four slices deep (be sure to pat the deli meat dry with a paper towel first). Next, add the pickle and roll it up into a cylinder. How many pickles you use is purely a matter of taste. A whole one will do, but some may prefer to use just a spear to keep the flavors more balanced. You can cut these fun little roll-ups into bite-sized pieces or serve them whole. While they usually stick together well enough on their own, toothpicks also work well for holding them together — and for serving purposes. Voilà, you've got pickle wraps!
Fun variations for pickle wraps
Now that you know how to make the classic pickle wrap, consider some fun variations that will step this super easy party appetizer up a notch. Add a touch of spicy mustard or jalapeño jelly for a little kick. Pepperoncinis and pickled asparagus wrap up nicely with pickles. Of course, you can also switch out the plain cream cheese for one of the flavored versions. Think garlic and herb, garden vegetable, sun-dried tomato, or even smoked cream cheese a try. You can even replace dill pickles with sweet ones for an entirely different taste.
Whether you dress up those pickle wraps or stick with the original version, your guests will undoubtedly enjoy them. Have some extra on hand so you don't find yourself back in the kitchen mid-party, whipping up another batch. And be sure to save yourself a couple for later; you won't regret it.