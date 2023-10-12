Horseradish Is The Ingredient You're Missing For Spicy Homemade Pickles

Pickles pack in a lot of flavor for their size — just a wedge or a few slices are enough to add a zingy, acidic kick to any sandwich. Often, that tanginess comes along with a blast of bright dill, sharp garlic, a touch of sweetness, or other flavors based on whatever ingredients were included in the pickling brine. Naturally, then, pickles are great for imparting another sensation: spiciness. Spicy pickled cucumbers are a classic convenience store snack, and pickled peppers like jalapeños or habaneros are a great way to add some tangy, flavorful heat to tacos, hot dogs, nachos, and plenty of other dishes. But if you're making your own pickles at home, there's one heat-packing ingredient you need to try: horseradish.

You might think of horseradish as something that usually accompanies Easter dinner or Passover seder, but the root vegetable is almost as common in Eastern European and Jewish cuisine as pickles themselves. If you're looking for a clever way to spice up your next fermentation project, horseradish might be just the thing.