What Kind Of Cake Do You Need For A Classic Sticky Toffee Pudding?

If you've never had sticky toffee pudding, you're missing out on one of the best desserts to ever come out of the United Kingdom. The genesis of this classic sweet treat's creation has been up for debate for decades, though it seems to have first gained popularity in England's Lake District before quickly spreading to other parts of the country — and then the world. Though thought to be about 60 years old, its exact origins remain a mystery; it's not clear when or where the dish was first prepared, but several inns and hotels, including the erstwhile Sharrow Bay Country House in Ullswater, have taken credit. Still, one thing is for certain — there are three main elements to the perfect sticky toffee pudding: Toffee sauce, dates, and sponge cake.

Recipes vary depending on who is in the kitchen, but the base of the dessert is always a soft, sponge-like cake, which soaks up the toffee sauce. Even Prue Leith's controversial version from "The Great British Bake Off," which featured a tuile garnish that scandalized some viewers, was otherwise by-the-book, with a "lovely, light sponge." On the show, the restaurateur and culinary personality was quick to note, "Of course, the sponge is the most important thing."