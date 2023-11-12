McDonald's Crunchy Double Is An Official Menu Hack You Must Try
Many fast food chains are known for their secret menus, consisting of customer-inspired creations and combinations that aren't part of the restaurants' official meal offerings. Thanks to social media (and TikTok in particular), these under-the-radar menus seem to be ever-growing.
One fast food chain where customers enjoy making new creations is McDonald's. Hacks at the fast food giant include items such as Superman nuggets and Apple Pie McFlurries. Now, it seems that all these fan variants have caught the attention of the franchise because, in January 2022, the company decided to endorse a few menu hacks.
Among the secret menu items the company has chosen to promote is the Crunchy Double. The Crunchy Double is an irresistible meal that combines the chain's beloved McNuggets and juicy beef patties. Want to try it for yourself? First, it pays to know the ins and outs of what goes into it and how to order it.
How to order the Crunchy Double and what goes into it
The Crunchy Double is a meal that's truly packed with flavor. It features Chicken McNuggets, two beef patties, pickles, ketchup and mustard, chopped onions, and two slices of American cheese. It also features barbecue sauce for an added kick.
There are a couple of ways to order this secret burger. Of course, the easiest way is to simply ask for it by name. Alternatively, you can order McNuggets with barbecue sauce and a Double Cheeseburger. Whichever method you choose, you'll have to put the whole thing together yourself. Just pile the nuggets and sauce onto your burger.
While McDonald's recommends ordering a 6-piece Chicken Nugget pack, you could also order more or less if you want. And you'll be happy to know that you can order it both in person and using the chain's app. Next time you're at the Golden Arches, try this sandwich and experiment with something outside the ordinary.
Other McDonald's menu hacks to try
The Crunchy Double isn't the only McDonald's approved menu trick out there for you to give a whirl. In fact, it's one of four company-promoted hacks to try. Another option is the Surf and Turf sandwich. This item consists of two beef patties, a breaded fish filet, pickles, ketchup, mustard, onions, and tartar sauce. And, of course, the sandwich is layered with plenty of cheese.
Similar to the Surf and Turf sandwich is the Land Air & Sea, which adds shredded lettuce, mayonnaise, and a chicken patty to the tower while eliminating the ketchup and mustard. It's another delicious option for those who love combining various proteins. Finally, for a morning meal option, you can order the Hash Brown McMuffin, a breakfast sandwich packed with a sausage patty, egg, cheese, and (naturally) a hash brown.
If these menu hacks don't excite you, you can always check McDonald's secret menu for other hidden delights, such as the Chicken Cordon Bleu McMuffin or a grilled cheese. Regardless of which you go for, there are plenty of ways to get creative and go beyond the classic Big Mac when dining at McDonald's.