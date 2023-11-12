McDonald's Crunchy Double Is An Official Menu Hack You Must Try

Many fast food chains are known for their secret menus, consisting of customer-inspired creations and combinations that aren't part of the restaurants' official meal offerings. Thanks to social media (and TikTok in particular), these under-the-radar menus seem to be ever-growing.

One fast food chain where customers enjoy making new creations is McDonald's. Hacks at the fast food giant include items such as Superman nuggets and Apple Pie McFlurries. Now, it seems that all these fan variants have caught the attention of the franchise because, in January 2022, the company decided to endorse a few menu hacks.

Among the secret menu items the company has chosen to promote is the Crunchy Double. The Crunchy Double is an irresistible meal that combines the chain's beloved McNuggets and juicy beef patties. Want to try it for yourself? First, it pays to know the ins and outs of what goes into it and how to order it.