Superman Nuggets: The Australian McDonald's Ordering Tip You Need To Try

The McDonald's menu is chock full of sinfully delicious meals such as its classic Big Mac, tasty McChicken, or ever-delicious chicken McNuggets. Speaking of McNuggets, these bite-sized foods pair perfectly with the chain's wide range of sauces, such as sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.

While most McDonald's fans stick to pairing their nuggets with these tasty dips, that's not the only way to enjoy them. You can also hop on the bandwagon of a new trend Australian TikTokers are implementing — Superman nuggets.

Superman nuggets are essentially just chicken nuggets from McDonald's (or Maccas, as those from Down Under call it) wrapped in cheese. Then, they're dipped in some of McDonald's dipping sauce. TikTokers have tried pairing them with Big Mac sauce, barbecue sauce, sweet and sour sauce, and more, so it seems up to you which of these dips you want to go for. If you want to try this spin on Mickey D's nuggets, you've got to know how to order them.