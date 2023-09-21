Go Gourmet And Order McDonald's Secret Chicken Cordon Bleu McMuffin
When it comes to ordering at McDonald's, there are a few secret menu items that customers can indulge in, so long as the fast food restaurant's employees are willing to work with them. Ordering these items is often as simple as just changing an ingredient or two on a classic menu item. For example, if you're craving a grilled cheese from McDonald's, you can order a simple cheeseburger, removing everything but the buns and cheese.
One secret breakfast sandwich that can be ordered from the fast food chain is the Chicken Cordon Bleu McMuffin. The breakfast food starts with a base of the standard Egg McMuffin components, but you'll need to request to add one ingredient: A chicken patty. That little bit of extra protein adds some extra flavor to the sandwich, while also mimicking the taste of the hearty dinner dish it's named for, thanks to the combo of chicken, cheese, and Canadian bacon.
How to order the Cordon Bleu McMuffin
To order the secret breakfast sandwich, you'll need to start off by ordering the Egg McMuffin. The order consists of an egg, Canadian bacon, and a slice of American cheese all stacked on a buttered English muffin. Then, you'll just need to request the addition of a chicken patty on the sandwich. Or, if you're craving something with a little bit of kick to it, you could request the chicken patty used in a Hot 'n Spicy McChicken sandwich.
The secret menu item has been compared to Chicken Cordon Bleu thanks to the breaded chicken portion of the sandwich. A traditional cordon bleu is made from a chicken breast filled with cheese and ham, breaded, and cooked. The McMuffin version mimics that through adding the breaded chicken patty — though the pork and cheese are stacked alongside it, not cooked inside. Still, since the components are all there, the flavors could be pretty comparable.
You can also order chicken and waffles
One other secret menu item is fairly similar to the Cordon Bleu Egg McMuffin, by way of adding a breaded chicken patty onto a standard breakfast sandwich. The McGriddle includes two miniature pancakes serving as buns, sandwiching an egg, bacon, and American cheese in the middle. Adding the chicken patty to the item became known as the Chicken McGriddle.
This modification got so popular, in fact, that some McDonald's locations now serve it on the regular menu — though the restaurant version only includes the chicken between the pancake buns, perhaps meant to mimic the taste of chicken and waffles. You can even hack your own chicken and waffles by asking for a side of syrup or spicy buffalo sauce to give the sandwich some extra flavor.
If you often find yourself enjoying breakfast from the McDonald's drive-thru, try switching up your order every so often to taste-test some secret menu items. Adding an extra chicken patty could yield a sandwich mimicking the flavors of some of your other favorite foods.