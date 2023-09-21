Go Gourmet And Order McDonald's Secret Chicken Cordon Bleu McMuffin

When it comes to ordering at McDonald's, there are a few secret menu items that customers can indulge in, so long as the fast food restaurant's employees are willing to work with them. Ordering these items is often as simple as just changing an ingredient or two on a classic menu item. For example, if you're craving a grilled cheese from McDonald's, you can order a simple cheeseburger, removing everything but the buns and cheese.

One secret breakfast sandwich that can be ordered from the fast food chain is the Chicken Cordon Bleu McMuffin. The breakfast food starts with a base of the standard Egg McMuffin components, but you'll need to request to add one ingredient: A chicken patty. That little bit of extra protein adds some extra flavor to the sandwich, while also mimicking the taste of the hearty dinner dish it's named for, thanks to the combo of chicken, cheese, and Canadian bacon.