What Are Shishito Peppers And How Do You Cook Them?

Peppers have really been enjoying a moment for some time now. From charred poblanos to Anaheims, and from classic bell peppers to jalapeños, these vibrant vegetables seem to be everywhere on trendy restaurant menus. This doesn't even account for the increased availability of international cuisines in many parts of America, which has brought ingredients like chili peppers even further into the mainstream. It's truly a golden age for pepper lovers.

Among the rising stars in the pepper world is a Japanese variety you may have heard of: shishito peppers. These vibrant green peppers have become the latest sensation on restaurant menus, and you might have even tried them yourself at some point as an appetizer. They generally have a mild flavor that pairs well with classic East Asian sauces, but be cautious — every so often, one will be surprisingly spicy. Don't be intimidated, though. As it turns out, you can absolutely cook shishito peppers yourself, and you shouldn't hesitate to broaden your culinary horizons by doing so.