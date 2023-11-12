14 Expert Tips For Freezing And Reheating Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes may be the ultimate side dish. Creamy, pillowy, and versatile, they serve as the ideal accompaniment for a range of main meals, from simple grilled salmon to a Thanksgiving turkey. As well as being easy to make, mashed potatoes have a further advantage in being one of those dishes you can make well ahead of time, a technique employed by restaurants across the country. Kitchens will frequently prepare their mashed potatoes almost to the point of completion, with the dairy element added as the potatoes are reheated just before they're served.

This nifty trick is a lifesaver if you're planning a big meal and want to make your mashed potatoes a day or two in advance — and you can even freeze mashed potatoes months ahead of time, and they'll remain tasty. But, if you do this, what's the best way to store them, and how do you bring them back up to temperature? Improper freezing of mashed potatoes can leave them with freezer burn or make them become dry, mealy, or watery. Reheating them incorrectly can also leave you with a grainy, flavorless plate of food. That's why we decided to collect our favorite advice from culinary experts, which can be executed by even novice chefs, to offer various ways to freeze and reheat mashed potatoes using a wide range of kitchen appliances. ‌