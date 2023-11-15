How Gordon Ramsay Cooks A Delectable Steak In The Air Fryer

When it comes to steak, it goes without saying that Gordon Ramsay is an expert. Not only is he a Michelin-starred chef, but he's also opened steakhouses all across the U.S. You might assume, therefore, that a professional like Ramsay would dismiss the use of air fryers for cooking steak, but the celebrity chef actually recommends them to home cooks. Though unconventional, Ramsay claims it produces steak that rivals ones cooked on a grill.

To make his air fried steak, he starts off by generously seasoning a ribeye with a dry rub made with coffee grounds and Aleppo pepper. As he demonstrates on a video posted to his YouTube channel, he uses a grill attachment in his air fryer, and makes sure to preheat it to 390 degrees Fahrenheit for at least three minutes before putting the steak in. The steak finishes cooking within eight to 10 minutes, and after it rests, Ramsay serves it with roasted potatoes.