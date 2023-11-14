A Protein Shaker Is The Unexpected Tool For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Mastering fluffy scrambled eggs does not require a stint in culinary school or endless hours watching celebrity chefs' videos. Before the incredible, edible egg hits the pan, cooks should crack the secret to achieving the perfect light, airy texture. Grab that protein shaker and whip up some of the most tender scrambled eggs for a delectable meal.

While a fried egg has crispy edges and a poached egg has a runny yolk, scrambled eggs are supposed to feel light, airy, and almost pillowy. To achieve that texture, the yolk and the white need to combine. Even though a fork or whisk can handle the job, a more vigorous shake is better for bringing the two egg components together and adding air to the mix.

By using a protein shaker, the motion ensures a better integration: Crack an egg, cap the container, and shake. Although it seems like the process is blending the two egg components, the extra air introduced during the shaking makes them fluffy — but shaking too long can be detrimental to achieving that perfect texture. For example, doing this through the duration of "Shake It Off" could cause the eggs to curdle. Ideally, 30 to 60 seconds should be sufficient for the preferred consistency. While this can be the first step to perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs, the proper cooking technique is necessary to ensure the best bite possible.