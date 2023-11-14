A Protein Shaker Is The Unexpected Tool For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
Mastering fluffy scrambled eggs does not require a stint in culinary school or endless hours watching celebrity chefs' videos. Before the incredible, edible egg hits the pan, cooks should crack the secret to achieving the perfect light, airy texture. Grab that protein shaker and whip up some of the most tender scrambled eggs for a delectable meal.
While a fried egg has crispy edges and a poached egg has a runny yolk, scrambled eggs are supposed to feel light, airy, and almost pillowy. To achieve that texture, the yolk and the white need to combine. Even though a fork or whisk can handle the job, a more vigorous shake is better for bringing the two egg components together and adding air to the mix.
By using a protein shaker, the motion ensures a better integration: Crack an egg, cap the container, and shake. Although it seems like the process is blending the two egg components, the extra air introduced during the shaking makes them fluffy — but shaking too long can be detrimental to achieving that perfect texture. For example, doing this through the duration of "Shake It Off" could cause the eggs to curdle. Ideally, 30 to 60 seconds should be sufficient for the preferred consistency. While this can be the first step to perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs, the proper cooking technique is necessary to ensure the best bite possible.
Head behind the bar for better scrambled eggs
While cooks appreciate that whipping, beating, and otherwise combining the yolk and the white makes for better scrambled eggs, a bar tool holds a simple solution for that cooking technique. The classic cocktail shaker can make quick work of your egg prep. Although other kitchen gadgets can be used, metal or glass tools can be beneficial since those surfaces do not retain flavor. When using a protein shaker, the plastic can absorb ingredients and leave an unpleasant coating and residual taste behind. Since glass or metal is easily cleaned, some may prefer this option.
In addition, many people have a cocktail shaker — or two — at home. Similar to how a vigorously shaken cocktail with egg whites creates a frothy appearance, the same concept applies to scrambled eggs. Getting a light, airy texture before the eggs hit the pan benefits the final product.
Note: After using the cocktail shaker method, you don't have to pour the scrambled egg mixture through the strainer. However, if over-shaken, the strainer top could remove any curdled pieces. Still, over-incorporated eggs should be discarded. It is always better to use the best ingredients and avoid cooking errors.
Other kitchen gadgets that can whip up a fluffier scramble
Even if grandma used a fork and you've discovered the benefits of shaking eggs, the kitchen cabinet has other options to help whip up a fluffier consistency in your scrambled eggs. A hand mixer, immersion blender, or traditional blender are great choices. However, while these kitchen appliances make quick work of prep, using them leads to more dishes to clean. Therefore, some might want to weigh the benefits of using these items.
Another choice is a milk frother. Similar to how the quick whirl creates an airy milk layer for beverages, it creates a similar texture when used to scramble eggs. Plus, the smaller device is easy to use with a single egg — and clean-up is quick.
Whether you reach for a protein shaker, milk frother, or a quickly moving whisk, the idea is to beat the egg well before it hits the pan. While smart cooking techniques can ensure a tasty bite once your food hits the plate, the importance of proper food prep cannot be overlooked.