Avoid A Messy Boiled Egg Experience With One Kitchen Tool

High in protein and low in calories, hard-boiled eggs can be a great choice for breakfast or lunch. Due to their small size, they're ideal as a snack on the go and take up little space in the fridge. However, boiling eggs is trickier than it seems, especially when using the stove. The water can splash around, the eggs can crack, and you could easily get burned.

One solution is to use this simple spoon hack to keep the water from boiling over. Simply place a wooden spoon on top of the pot and remove it when you're done cooking. Not only does the wood absorb water, but it also repels it. "Without the spoon, large bubbles of steam will form in violent bursts, causing scalding hot water to get everywhere on your stovetop," said physics professor Jed Macosko, Ph.D., in an interview with Simplemost.

Go one step further and use an ice cream scoop to lower the eggs into boiling water. This basic, handy tool can make this process easier and help prevent painful burns.