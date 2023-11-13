Avoid A Messy Boiled Egg Experience With One Kitchen Tool
High in protein and low in calories, hard-boiled eggs can be a great choice for breakfast or lunch. Due to their small size, they're ideal as a snack on the go and take up little space in the fridge. However, boiling eggs is trickier than it seems, especially when using the stove. The water can splash around, the eggs can crack, and you could easily get burned.
One solution is to use this simple spoon hack to keep the water from boiling over. Simply place a wooden spoon on top of the pot and remove it when you're done cooking. Not only does the wood absorb water, but it also repels it. "Without the spoon, large bubbles of steam will form in violent bursts, causing scalding hot water to get everywhere on your stovetop," said physics professor Jed Macosko, Ph.D., in an interview with Simplemost.
Go one step further and use an ice cream scoop to lower the eggs into boiling water. This basic, handy tool can make this process easier and help prevent painful burns.
Try this mess-free hack when making hard-boiled eggs
Most people use spatulas or tablespoons to handle hard-boiled eggs. The problem is that either method can cause the eggs to crack on impact. In the worst-case scenario, the boiling water can splash out of the pot and burn your hands. With that in mind, submerge the eggs in water with an ice cream scoop. You can also use this utensil to transfer them from the boiling water to a bowl or wire basket once they are fully cooked.
Ice cream scoops come in different sizes, from small to extra-large. Ideally, use one that's big enough to hold an egg and has a long, ergonomic handle. Its large, round head will prevent the eggs from rolling off, maintaining their shells intact. Its long handle will allow you to maneuver the eggs without touching the pot.
Similarly, you can use an ice cream scoop when cooking poached eggs. Simply crack the egg into it and then submerge it in a pot of boiling water with some vinegar added to it. The acidity of the vinegar will cause the whites to cook faster and keep the eggs intact. Plus, your fingers will be safe from burns.
Ice cream scoops can make food prep a lot easier
An ice cream scoop is one of those kitchen tools you didn't think you needed until you started using it. Not only is it ideal for serving frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato, or sorbet, but it can also streamline food prep in ways that go far beyond boiled eggs. For example, you can use it to portion the batter for cupcakes, form perfect meatballs, or stuff devilled eggs, mushrooms, or avocados.
Need one more reason to get an ice cream scoop? This utensil is all you need to make perfectly shaped crab cakes. Simply mix the ingredients then use your scoop to shape them into evenly-sized patties. You can also use it to portion rice, quinoa, or other grains, form peanut butter balls, or remove the seeds from cantaloupes and pumpkins.
When making pancakes or waffles, use an ice cream scoop to measure and pour the batter onto the griddle. This trick can help prevent spills and ensure you get evenly sized portions. Ice cream scoops are also ideal for serving polenta, mashed potatoes, or fruit sorbet cocktails.