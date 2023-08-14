The Bakery Behind Some Of Aldi's And Costco's Delicious Baked Goods
From the biggest and fluffiest batches of croissants to the ever-iconic chocolate chip cookies on display, both Costco and Aldi have a large array of sweet offerings in their bakery aisles. You might be surprised to learn that not every item offered up by these chains is made in-house. Both Costco and Aldi frequently call on third parties to craft some of their most popular goods, and these chains rely especially on one big bakery from San Francisco for their brownie bites and madeleines: Sugar Bowl Bakery.
This big bakery chain bakes its madeleines using long-standing French recipes so that its cakes are extra buttery and soft, while its brownies are marketed as being rich and decadent. While longtime members of Costco might have seen packages of these goodies on display at the chain for some time, they're a relatively new addition at Aldi. Maybe the news of their deliciousness is spreading. If you don't know much about one of the biggest bakery chains in America, let's dig into it.
All about Sugar Bowl Bakery
Sugar Bowl Bakery has been operating since 1984 when "five Vietnamese brothers in pursuit of the American dream" opened their first storefront in San Francisco, according to the brand's website. Those men are the Ly brothers, and they endured a whole lot in order to pursue their passion for baked goods. Working as farmers and bakers in Vietnam, the brothers had to flee their country during the Vietnam War and the passage to America wasn't easy. After scraping by working countless jobs and saving up their money, the family opened up their first-ever coffee shop. Slowly, the brothers' dreams grew, as did their shops, and they began opening up more stores and honing in on the pastry market.
Today the bakery is still family-owned, but its operations have expanded widely since its humble beginnings. Now Sugar Bowl Bakery is considered one of the largest minority-owned businesses in the United States.
In addition to its popular madeleines and brownie bites, Sugar Bowl Bakery also produces flaky palmiers and mango mini cakes, among countless other baked goods. As far as its most popular items go, let's talk about what fans have to say about the bakery items you can find on the shelves at Costco and Aldi.
The reviews are in
While Sugar Bowl Bakery certainly has the votes of chains like Costco and Aldi, what do customers have to say about it? Well, many Amazon shoppers have sung the praise of the bakery's madeleines, with some admitting they have a few every morning with a cup of coffee. Other commenters dubbed the cookie's taste akin to an "expensive pound cake," while more claimed the quality was consistent across the board. One user even said that these madeleines were better than most bakeries across both the U.S. and Europe.
Amazon shoppers also praised the taste of the brand's brownie bites, saying they are soft and chewy — the perfect pairing for a glass of cold milk. One fan suggested heating up the brownies and topping them with a scoop of ice cream for the ultimate dessert experience. Blogger Houston Food Finder praised the buttery, vanilla flavor of the madeleines and said that they could even be mistaken for home-baked traditional madeleines. She couldn't say the same about the brownie bites though, although she did praise their moist interior.
Still, just as in everything, reviews are subjective. To try something from Sugar Bowl Bakery for yourself, head over to a Costco or Aldi near you. (But if we're being totally honest, some days you might be better off skipping the bakery section.)