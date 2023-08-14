The Bakery Behind Some Of Aldi's And Costco's Delicious Baked Goods

While Sugar Bowl Bakery certainly has the votes of chains like Costco and Aldi, what do customers have to say about it? Well, many Amazon shoppers have sung the praise of the bakery's madeleines, with some admitting they have a few every morning with a cup of coffee. Other commenters dubbed the cookie's taste akin to an "expensive pound cake," while more claimed the quality was consistent across the board. One user even said that these madeleines were better than most bakeries across both the U.S. and Europe.

Amazon shoppers also praised the taste of the brand's brownie bites, saying they are soft and chewy — the perfect pairing for a glass of cold milk. One fan suggested heating up the brownies and topping them with a scoop of ice cream for the ultimate dessert experience. Blogger Houston Food Finder praised the buttery, vanilla flavor of the madeleines and said that they could even be mistaken for home-baked traditional madeleines. She couldn't say the same about the brownie bites though, although she did praise their moist interior.

Still, just as in everything, reviews are subjective. To try something from Sugar Bowl Bakery for yourself, head over to a Costco or Aldi near you. (But if we're being totally honest, some days you might be better off skipping the bakery section.)