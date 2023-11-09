Reach For A Ramen Seasoning Packet To Punch Up Those Bland Veggies

You ever wonder why one of the most abundant foods on store shelves across the globe are ramen noodles? Well, they're the perfect instant soup and have a lot possibilities. Ramen noodles can warm you up on a cold day or keep you going until your next meal. However, there's more! Within these packages, along with the noodles, come seasoning packets that boost the flavor of your soup. While seemingly ubiquitous, these packets are also a hidden gem when it comes to seasoning other meals.

That's right. Instead of seasoning your soup, you can use the contents of each ramen packet to enhance the flavor of meats, snacks, and a variety of vegetables. It can be hard to make certain veggies become as alluring as a juicy steak or pieces of crispy fried chicken. But instead of pushing them to the side of your plate, you can make them the main feature just by adding some ramen seasoning.