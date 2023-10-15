Amp Up Your Basic Mashed Potato Gravy With A Packet Of Ramen Seasoning

From packets to cup noodles, instant ramen isn't just convenient. So you might ask, what's in those little packages of seasoning that makes them so irresistible?

Open up a ramen flavor pouch, and usually, you're met with a puff of pungent seasoning powder and possibly freeze-dried vegetables. Ramen seasoning is packed with concentrated flavor, as the packets are meant to be diluted with liquid — much like you would with an instant gravy.

Some ramen flavor pouches contain MSG, a food additive that enhances flavor and imparts a strong umami taste. MSG stems from glutamic acid, a compound that registers as meaty or savory on our taste buds. Though not all ramen packets contain MSG specifically, they often do contain other sources of glutamic acid, such as dehydrated shiitake mushrooms, dehydrated soy sauce, and more.

These strong umami flavors translate well to gravy — another dish built on deeply savory notes. Gravy is often made from meat drippings or other umami-forward ingredients like mushrooms; the flavors in a ramen seasoning packet fill in for these ingredients perfectly.