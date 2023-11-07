The McDonald's Hack That Takes Any Breakfast Sandwich To The Next Level

McDonald's started serving the Egg McMuffin as its first breakfast item in 1971, and it quickly became a beloved classic among lovers of fast food. The popular sandwich was created by Herb Peterson, a franchisee from California. The company referred to the sandwich, originally topped with ham, a round egg, and cheese, sandwiched between two halves of an English muffin as "eggs benedict on the go." Since its conception, more breakfast sandwiches, like the Sausage McMuffin and the sweet and savory McGriddle, have been added to the breakfast menu.

The breakfast sandwiches at the Golden Arches come with either a round egg or a folded egg, both of which are pretty dense and take up a large portion of the sandwich. If you prefer your breakfasts with fresh eggs, don't count McDonald's out just yet. According to a former McDonald's corporate chef on TikTok, there are four different kinds of eggs that McDonald's serves. If the round egg that traditionally comes on the breakfast sandwiches doesn't sound all that appetizing, consider swapping it out for the Big Breakfast scrambled eggs. The source claims that the scrambled eggs are made from "liquid egg products" and are freshly scrambled in the restaurant for each order. While you may not receive a freshly cracked egg straight from the farm at McDonald's, the scrambled eggs may provide a touch of freshness to your morning breakfast sandwich.