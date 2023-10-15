What Happened To Olive Garden's Fan Favorite Stuffed Shells?

For a time, Olive Garden's favorite stuffed pasta shells seemed endless, but if you've recently visited the restaurant chain, you may have one question: What happened to the shells? It would seem that Olive Garden discontinued its never-ending stuffed pasta shells promotion for the time being. Additionally, the restaurant also got rid of its signature giant stuffed shells.

If you try searching for the chain's never-ending stuffed pasta online, you'll be met with a disappointing prompt — "We're sorry this promotion isn't currently available." Likewise, our search of Olive Garden's menu yielded plenty of pasta, but none of the giant stuffed shells that may sate one's craving. While it may not be quite the same, Olive Garden still offers a selection of ravioli, including noodles laden with cheese and sauce. That may be only a consolation prize for fans of the never-ending promotion and the giant stuffed pasta shells.

The giant stuffed shells were a relatively new addition to the menu; they were added alongside the giant-size meatball and Chicken Parm in 2019. While those menu items disappeared, the giant stuffed pasta shells stuck around for a bit longer until they discontinued the item sometime in 2022. Meanwhile, the endless stuffed shells is a promotion by Olive Garden that's been around a couple of times, featuring several regular-sized stuffed shells like ravioli and ziti pasta. It was designed to be limited time by nature.