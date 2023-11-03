14 Toast Hacks You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

The majority of Americans get through a loaf of bread weekly, with over 80 million people in the United States consuming two per week, according to Statista. And if it's being eaten at breakfast, it'll likely be in toast form. Toast can be as simple or as exciting as you wish to make it, depending on what you're topping it with. Not only does toasting bread improve its texture, giving it a crunchy exterior that gives way to the still-soft bread on the inside of each slice, but it also adds flavor, thanks to the Maillard reaction caused when the dough is heated, resulting in its brownness.

But it can be surprisingly troublesome to make the perfect slice, with the bread frequently burning, becoming soggy, or getting an inadequate brownness in the toaster. In this article, we focused on finding the easiest hacks using everyday kitchen items and appliances to showcase ingenious ways to avoid common mistakes or issues with your toast. We sourced some of our favorite ones from other toast enthusiasts' TikTok and YouTube videos, collected information from scientific studies, and took inspiration from professional chefs — all in an attempt to make your toast and what you make with it as delicious as possible.