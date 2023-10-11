Prevent Soggy Toast With A Simple Cooling Hack

When you take your toast out of the toaster, chances are that you just lay it down on your plate to cool a bit before coating it with a layer of butter or jam. If you do this, however, you may have become used to the underside of your toast becoming a little bit soggy as it cools down. When toast is allowed to lay flat down, condensation can build up and get trapped on the underside. This moisture then seeps back up into the bread, causing one side of your toast to become soggy.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to prevent that sogginess and keep your bread just as crisp as it is when it comes out of the toaster. All you'll need to do is take two freshly toasted slices of bread, stand them up on an angle, and balance them against each other so that the two slices resemble the sides of a tent.