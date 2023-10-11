Prevent Soggy Toast With A Simple Cooling Hack
When you take your toast out of the toaster, chances are that you just lay it down on your plate to cool a bit before coating it with a layer of butter or jam. If you do this, however, you may have become used to the underside of your toast becoming a little bit soggy as it cools down. When toast is allowed to lay flat down, condensation can build up and get trapped on the underside. This moisture then seeps back up into the bread, causing one side of your toast to become soggy.
Fortunately, there's an easy way to prevent that sogginess and keep your bread just as crisp as it is when it comes out of the toaster. All you'll need to do is take two freshly toasted slices of bread, stand them up on an angle, and balance them against each other so that the two slices resemble the sides of a tent.
Some were skeptical about the necessity of the method
When you balance two slices of bread together to stand up in the shape of a tent, it can prevent that condensation from building up on the bottom half of the bread. It allows more room for free air flow so that the bread can cool down without trapping any heat underneath. Once the bread has cooled slightly, you can top it off with your desired spread of avocado, butter, or jam.
This idea was posted on Reddit, where commenters had plenty to say about it. Quite a few commenters said they preferred to eat their toast hot right out of the toaster, and they hadn't let their toast sit long enough to cool down and create condensation in the first place. Others, however, commented that they had also used the trick in the past. Some said it was their go-to method of plating toast. One user noted that this even worked for keeping toasted sandwiches nice and crisp. After cooking up a panini or a grilled cheese, you can slice the sandwich and stand it up on an angle, cut side down.
Keep your toast warm while it stands
This trick works best when you're toasting up two slices of bread at a time since you'll need to use them to support each other. If you only have one piece, however, you could slice the bread in half down the middle and stand up both sides for this trick.
Another idea, as suggested by a Reddit comment, is to leave the toast in the toaster until you're ready to eat it. This will keep the bread warm while it stands up in the slot. Or, if you need the toaster freed up to make some more slices, you could pull out your cooling rack and let the toast rest on top of the grates for a few minutes so that it gets airflow all around.
If you often find yourself toasting up several slices of bread at once, it may be worthwhile to invest in a toast rack. For simply serving up one or two pieces of bread every day, though, save your money and stand your bread up on one edge to prevent it from getting soggy.