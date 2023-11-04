For The Ultimate Boxed Cake, Add Some Champagne
Boxed cake mixes can be a real lifesaver in a pinch. Sure, it's fun to bake desserts from scratch, but, sometimes, you just don't have enough time to do so. The good news is that even though boxed cake mixes are much quicker and easier than creating a homemade baked treat, you don't have to just stick to making what's on the package.
Instead, you can try elevating them with a few easy add-ins. One such trick to implement is to add Champagne to the batter. Pouring in the bubbly makes your dessert feel extra fancy and adds a subtle flavor of, well, Champagne to it — perfect for New Year's Eve or special occasions. Of course, if you want to make this treat yourself, there are a couple of things to note about the methodology. That way, you can effectively upgrade your boxed cake mix and make a fancy Champagne cake that will wow your party guests.
What to know about using Champagne in boxed cake mix
If you're going to add Champagne to your boxed cake batter, generally, you'll want to use white cake mix. This will help you to pick up on the flavor of the booze you're including since Champagne has quite a light taste to it.
It's also important to think about what kind of Champagne you use. There are tons of options to choose from, such as pink or white and brut or sweet. Remember that whichever you go with, the flavor of the bubbly will ultimately affect the taste of your cake. The good news is that you don't necessarily have to choose an expensive bottle here, although you should note that you'll only be adding about a cup or 2 of the liquid to your batter. So, you'll likely be drinking the rest of it, meaning it should be a variety you enjoy.
Another thing to know if you're going to elevate your dessert this way is that you don't just have to limit yourself to adding Champagne to the cake mix — you can also add a bit to your frosting. This will play up the bubbly taste in your finished product. The result is a delicious cake that feels oh-so-decadent and has notes of this sparkly beverage.
Other ways to elevate a standard packaged cake mix
While a bit of bubbly is certainly a great way to kick things up a notch on a pre-packaged cake mix, that's not to say it's the only hack you can use to do so. Another way to elevate one of these handy mixes is to swap water for chocolate milk when whipping it up. The creamy milk adds moisture and a chocolate flavor to your dessert.
Another way to transform a boxed cake mix is to add some browned butter. Browned butter has a nutty taste to it, which can shine through in your dessert once it's baked. Or, another low-effort change to make is to add soda such as Fanta for a creamsicle-like result or Sprite for subtle citrusy notes.
If the idea of adding booze to your cake is what drew you to the Champagne idea, you could also try throwing in some Baileys. The good news is that there are so many different ingredients you can add to a simple boxed cake mix that will enhance the flavor and upgrade your baking. So, next time you want to make a quick dessert without having to start from scratch, try playing around with one of these hacks and be amazed by the relishable results.