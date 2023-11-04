For The Ultimate Boxed Cake, Add Some Champagne

If you're going to add Champagne to your boxed cake batter, generally, you'll want to use white cake mix. This will help you to pick up on the flavor of the booze you're including since Champagne has quite a light taste to it.

It's also important to think about what kind of Champagne you use. There are tons of options to choose from, such as pink or white and brut or sweet. Remember that whichever you go with, the flavor of the bubbly will ultimately affect the taste of your cake. The good news is that you don't necessarily have to choose an expensive bottle here, although you should note that you'll only be adding about a cup or 2 of the liquid to your batter. So, you'll likely be drinking the rest of it, meaning it should be a variety you enjoy.

Another thing to know if you're going to elevate your dessert this way is that you don't just have to limit yourself to adding Champagne to the cake mix — you can also add a bit to your frosting. This will play up the bubbly taste in your finished product. The result is a delicious cake that feels oh-so-decadent and has notes of this sparkly beverage.