Elevate Boxed Cake Mix By Swapping The Water For Chocolate Milk

Boxed mix is an inexpensive way to create a homemade cake for any occasion, and it's much simpler to make than a from-scratch recipe. But, if you want to elevate your chocolate boxed cake mix, there's an easy trick to do so: Just swap the required amount of water with chocolate milk. Milk is thicker and creamier than water and will create a batter that's more moist and has a delectable chocolatey taste.

Cake mixes were first sold in 1929, developed out of worry from flour manufacturers who realized people were not baking at home as much and noticed a market surplus of molasses (the first mixes were actually spice cakes!). The idea was to entice home bakers by creating an easy kit that simplified the process while providing the perfect combination of pre-measured ingredients.

Still, there's always room for improvement or, in this case, room to make any store-bought cake mix taste like your own secret recipe. But the type of chocolate milk you add matters, and you'll want to read the labels to find milk that isn't full of other ingredients and won't make your cake batter too thin.