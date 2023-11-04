What Exactly Is Pumpkin Pie Dip And How Is It Made?
Although pumpkin pie is a staple of the fall holidays, eating the same dessert can get pretty repetitive. There are ingredients to upgrade the taste of the classic pie, but transforming the dessert into another treat entirely can also be a great way to keep it feeling fresh and fun.
Pumpkin spice pie dip is a dessert dip that tastes similar to pumpkin pie, though it features a different consistency and is served a different way. It starts with a base of canned pumpkin, as plenty of pie recipes do. You can also add in your favorite pumpkin pie spices, like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.
You'll also want to mix in ingredients that will make the dip extra smooth, like cream cheese or pudding. The texture of the dessert dip is one of its defining characteristics since it needs to be easy to spread or scoop up with cookies or fruit.
What makes the dip so smooth?
The texture of the dip is a little different than the pie since it does serve a different purpose. While pumpkin pie needs to be a little sturdier so that it holds up when it's sliced and served, pumpkin pie dip can be a little looser, which will make it easier to scoop up.
To get that altered, smoother texture, you'll need to choose which creamy ingredient to add in. Powdered sugar and a block of cream cheese can add a little bit of sweet tanginess to the dip, along with smoothing out the texture. A box of instant vanilla pudding mixed along with some heavy cream may add in a little extra sweetness.
Whatever you choose, you'll need to combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together. When the dip is properly combined, you can scoop it into a bowl and allow it to chill until it's time to serve. Optionally, you can top it off with a light dusting of cinnamon or crushed-up molasses spice cookies.
How to serve pumpkin pie dip
Once your dip is ready to serve, there are plenty of different ways to scoop it up. Of course, you can simply set out some graham crackers or vanilla wafers — and they might even help to mimic the taste of a pie crust with the dip. But if you really want to mimic the feel of the classic dessert, try making some pie crust chips.
All you'll need to do is purchase some premade pie crusts from the store or prepare your favorite homemade recipe. Once the dough is softened, roll it out flat. Take a knife and slice the crust into chip-shaped pieces, then sprinkle them with some seasoning. Allow them to bake until crispy. After they've cooled, serve them alongside your pumpkin pie dip.
If you're looking for a way to amplify pumpkin pie, try making pumpkin pie dip instead for your family's Thanksgiving dinner. The new take on a classic dessert may just be the star of the dessert table.