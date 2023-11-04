What Exactly Is Pumpkin Pie Dip And How Is It Made?

Although pumpkin pie is a staple of the fall holidays, eating the same dessert can get pretty repetitive. There are ingredients to upgrade the taste of the classic pie, but transforming the dessert into another treat entirely can also be a great way to keep it feeling fresh and fun.

Pumpkin spice pie dip is a dessert dip that tastes similar to pumpkin pie, though it features a different consistency and is served a different way. It starts with a base of canned pumpkin, as plenty of pie recipes do. You can also add in your favorite pumpkin pie spices, like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

You'll also want to mix in ingredients that will make the dip extra smooth, like cream cheese or pudding. The texture of the dessert dip is one of its defining characteristics since it needs to be easy to spread or scoop up with cookies or fruit.