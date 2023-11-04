Amp Up Your Olive Garden Salad With Crunchy Shrimp Fritto Misto

Olive Garden's fresh salads are a great reason to visit the chain, along with its soup and breadsticks. You can even request add-ons when ordering a salad at the restaurant, such as grilled chicken. In the event you want to add some exciting texture to your house salad, it's best to peruse the appetizer menu. There you'll find the shrimp fritto misto, which features fried and breaded shrimp, peppers, and onions. While traditionally enjoyed as a substantial appetizer perhaps best shared among friends and family, you may also be able to enjoy it as a decadent salad topping.

Olive Garden's appetizer selection is replete with lots of fried goodies, including toasted ravioli, calamari, and lasagna fritta. If you're feeling saucy, you can also request that your salad comes topped with chicken parmigiana, combining the greens and veggies with the reliable fried chicken breast slathered with cheese and marinara sauce. However, the shrimp fritto misto is particularly enticing when it comes to pairing with the chain's house salad, as it offers substantial crunch and bold flavors thanks to the peppers and onions. Keep in mind that not all locations may be willing or able to make the amendment.