What Exactly Goes Into TikTok's Viral Spaghetti Alfredo?
Creamy Alfredo, rich beef sauce, al-dente spaghetti, and a load of cheese. It's simple; it's quick; it's utterly magical. Just when you thought nothing could top the TikTok-inspired feta pasta, the viral spaghetti Alfredo appeared. It perfects all of the pasta elements: cheesy, meaty, and filling. Those who enjoy million-dollar spaghetti will fall in love with this.
While it's uncertain which TikTok user first shared the recipe, there's a general consensus on what goes into it. One pound of cooked spaghetti is mixed into one 15-ounce jar of Alfredo sauce and placed into a casserole dish. This is then layered with a rich meat sauce made from one pound of ground beef, a roughly diced small onion, seasoning (which you can customize), two cloves of chopped garlic, and a 32-ounce jar of pasta sauce. The pasta is then topped with two cups of shredded mozzarella and baked for 15-20 minutes.
The spaghetti is garnished with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and parsley, fresh basil, or chili flakes to serve. It's unbelievably convenient, which might be why everyone's giving it a go.
The viral spaghetti unmasked
There are multiple variations of the viral TikTok spaghetti Alfredo. And if you're willing to invest a little more time, you can make it even more delicious. One TikToker included bell peppers in the meat sauce to add a little more body.
Other TikTokers also made the Alfredo sauce from scratch. This includes melting a stick of butter in a saucepan with two cups of heavy cream, then adding two cups of grated parmesan. Season with pepper and minced garlic (or powder) and stir until thick. It should take 2-3 minutes to thicken up.
@britscookin
Although traditional Alfredo sauce typically does not contain cream, many American cooks include it to achieve a richer and thicker sauce. Making the Alfredo sauce also gives you the opportunity to season it exactly how you like it. More garlic? No problem.
TikTokers also got inventive with the seasoning in the meat sauce. To keep it simple, add garlic powder and Italian seasoning. And feel free to sprinkle a little cajun or onion powder if you want to double down on the tanginess.
Spaghetti Alfredo, Dutch oven style
To simplify this hack, you can skip the baking stage and make this a one-pot wonder. The ingredients can be combined in a Dutch oven, which also gives you enough room to cook the pasta with the sauce. (Before you exclaim "sacrilege," consider how this expands the accessibility of this hack, alongside saving on washing up.)
@bigmommakimbo7
TikTok user @bigmommakimbo7 made a point of using Rao's sauce, stating that it's "the only pasta sauce I will ever use again in my life." (Rao's is also the pasta sauce Ina Garten chooses when she's running short on time in the kitchen.) Although the Dutch oven method doesn't have those beautiful white and red layers, it's equally as creamy and meaty. It's a true testament to cooking smarter, not harder.
While a few TikTokers still harbor doubts about the combination of sauces, with one commenting, "I just can't wrap my head around tomato and Alfredo together..." others have overcome their reservations. @meania_thehairslayer expressed, "I was unsure about the Alfredo and marinara combo initially, but not (now) I can't imagine eating it any other way." With a variety of ways to embrace TikTok's viral spaghetti Alfredo, there's no reason not to give it a go.