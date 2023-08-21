What Exactly Goes Into TikTok's Viral Spaghetti Alfredo?

Creamy Alfredo, rich beef sauce, al-dente spaghetti, and a load of cheese. It's simple; it's quick; it's utterly magical. Just when you thought nothing could top the TikTok-inspired feta pasta, the viral spaghetti Alfredo appeared. It perfects all of the pasta elements: cheesy, meaty, and filling. Those who enjoy million-dollar spaghetti will fall in love with this.

While it's uncertain which TikTok user first shared the recipe, there's a general consensus on what goes into it. One pound of cooked spaghetti is mixed into one 15-ounce jar of Alfredo sauce and placed into a casserole dish. This is then layered with a rich meat sauce made from one pound of ground beef, a roughly diced small onion, seasoning (which you can customize), two cloves of chopped garlic, and a 32-ounce jar of pasta sauce. The pasta is then topped with two cups of shredded mozzarella and baked for 15-20 minutes.

The spaghetti is garnished with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and parsley, fresh basil, or chili flakes to serve. It's unbelievably convenient, which might be why everyone's giving it a go.