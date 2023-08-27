What You Need To Know About TikTok's Chopped Sandwich Trend

TikTok is the place for food trends, and the chopped sandwich continues to take the social media platform by storm. In a TikTok video created in honor of the trend, a content creator is seen plopping lettuce, assorted deli meats, veggies, and cheese onto a cutting board. They vigorously chop up the ingredients with a butcher knife, then add mayo, olive oil, vinegar, and seasonings, after which comes more chopping. This veritable mess of a sandwich filling finally gets portioned into a hoagie roll and heartily consumed.

Despite the popularity of chopped sandwiches on TikTok and other social media platforms, not everyone is a fan. One person calls the sandwich "pre chewed," while another asks, "Can't I just put all that stuff on my bread and chop it with my teeth when I eat it?" Among those commenters who appear enthusiastic about the sandwich, many highlight the fact that chopping up ingredients allows you to enjoy them all in a single bite, which is not usually the case with regular deli sandwiches.